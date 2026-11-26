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NTSA Director General Nashon Odhiambo in partnership with the National Police service,unveils 'Msimu Bila Ajali' initiative in Mlolongo along Mombasa road. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

At least 300,000 motorists risk losing their driving licences within the next seven days as the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) moves to crack down on speeding and other traffic violations ahead of the December festive season.

The authority says the suspensions will target drivers whose vehicles have been flagged for speeding through its surveillance and instant fines systems but who have neither paid the penalties nor lodged complaints against them.

Those affected include private motorists, public service vehicle (PSV) drivers and commercial vehicle operators.

NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa announced the impending crackdown on Thursday during the launch of the Msimu Bila Ajali campaign at Mlolongo Weighbridge in Machakos County. The initiative aims to prevent road deaths during the December holidays.

Kondiwa said the authority had recorded more than 1.7 million traffic violations involving drivers and vehicles in the past 30 days, with speeding accounting for approximately 740,000 cases.

He described the figures as alarming, warning that NTSA would no longer tolerate reckless behaviour on the roads. He said the enforcement measures were intended to save lives rather than punish motorists.

"Speeding alone we have had 740,000 violations related to speed. Now we are going to have a raft of actions that we believe will change the way we behave on our roads because I think speeding is a choice," he said.

The NTSA boss said drivers whose licences are suspended would have to undergo fresh driving tests before being allowed back on the roads. The tests would establish whether they have the necessary skills and discipline to operate vehicles safely.

He said the authority had already suspended 15,000 driving licences in the past month over speeding and reckless driving, with commercial vehicle drivers accounting for the majority of those affected.

"If you know you have an instant fine, you have not paid and you have not lodged any complaint about it, we are going to suspend that licence until that issue is resolved and the only way to unsuspend your licence is to come back for a test," Kondiwa said.

He added: "We will really check if you are really a trained driver and if you know what you're doing on the road and the only way we can tell that is through testing." NTSA officers conduct inspection at Mlolongo on Mombasa Road ahead of the festive season. [Benard Orwongo Standard]

The authority will not publicly disclose the identities of affected motorists due to data protection requirements. However, each driver will receive an individual notification, with the suspension status reflected in the NTSA enforcement system.

The crackdown will also target 25,000 vehicles whose inspection status is set to be suspended over suspected tampering with speed limiters.

Kondiwa said investigations had established that some commercial vehicles fitted with speed limiters were still recording excessive speeds, raising concerns that the devices had been interfered with.

NTSA will also intensify surveillance of public transport operators, particularly those undertaking night journeys, as well as motorcycle riders, whom Kondiwa identified as a major contributor to road fatalities.

To strengthen enforcement, the authority has rolled out a new application for traffic police officers following a training session in Naivasha on Wednesday. The application will provide officers with more comprehensive information on drivers and vehicles, enabling them to establish compliance beyond checking physical driving licences.

Kondiwa said enforcement would increasingly be intelligence-driven, using data collected through surveillance systems, corridor officers and other government agencies rather than relying solely on roadside inspections.

He warned that enforcement would continue beyond the festive season, saying motorists would no longer be able to evade checks by hiding their vehicles whenever officers conducted operations.

He also acknowledged the possibility of motorists challenging the enforcement measures in court but maintained that public safety would remain paramount.

On broader road safety challenges, Kondiwa said enforcement alone would not resolve the country's accident crisis. He called for increased investment in road infrastructure, public education and the elimination of accident black spots.

He said addressing 290 identified black spots remained a major challenge, with estimates from the Kenya National Highways Authority indicating that approximately Sh2.8 billion would be required to address some of the infrastructure deficiencies.

For the festive season, however, NTSA will prioritise enforcement and public awareness as longer-term interventions to improve road design and infrastructure are pursued.

"Road safety is a shared responsibility but compliance is not negotiable," Kondiwa said.