Over 5,000 deaths a year as NTSA seeks disaster declaration

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NTSA calls for road crashes to be declared a national disaster amid rising fatalities across Kenya. [File,Standard]

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) wants road crashes declared a national disaster, citing thousands of deaths annually and calling for coordinated government action.

The proposal comes amid rising road fatalities. Kenya recorded 5,009 road deaths in 2025, up from 4,748 in 2024, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS) Economic Survey 2026.

Reported road traffic accidents rose from 11,165 to 11,638 over the same period.

NTSA estimates that about 20,000 crashes occur annually, claiming more than 5,000 lives.

The authority warned that the toll was destroying families, overwhelming the health system and eroding economic productivity.

It proposed the disaster declaration to mobilise urgent government action, secure adequate funding and strengthen coordination among agencies responsible for road safety.

Under the proposal, road agencies, the National Police Service, the health sector and county governments would work under clear accountability structures, with measurable targets for reducing deaths and serious injuries.

“Road safety is not just a transport issue; it is a national development and security priority,” NTSA said, calling for public support to address the crisis and protect Kenya's human capital.