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Women leaders are calling for better representation in elective seats in parliament and respect to the two third gender rule while they have also launched early warning tools that will help in detecting different kinds of violence against women as the country is heading towards the 2027 elections. [Photo Courtesy FIDA]

Women leaders are calling for better representation in elective seats in parliament and respect to the two third gender rule while they have also launched early warning tools that will help in detecting different kinds of violence against women as the country is heading towards the 2027 elections.

The women under Federation of women lawyers (FIDA), Electoral Law and Governance Institute for Africa (ELGIA) and KEWOPA convened in Nairobi to discuss the challenges that faces women and how to tackle them as the country is approaching the next years’ general elections.

They also expressed their dissatisfaction with the failure by the head of state of honoring the court decision of ensuring adherence to the gender rules in the cabinet and hinted of public interest litigation to ask the court to enforce compliance.

“We are in the process of going to court, what we did is that we gave the president time to comply and the time has lapsed, we are thinking of a public interest litigation whereby we are going to ask the court to enforce compliance,” said Christine Kungu FIDA chairperson.

They say the tool will enable women across the country to vie in environment that is free and fair while providing platform for the duty bearers to take actions when necessary.

They say they will use the sixteen days of activism against gender based violence to ensure that the tool has reached to grassroots even to the least empowered woman.

“We have launched early warning tools that will help in detecting any kind of violence against women so that all duty bearers are called upon to take action when necessary. This will protect women and enable them to vie in an environment that is free and fair which is the bedrock of our democracy,” said Lilian Mahiri of ELGIA.

Sophie Kaibiria excutive director FIDA Kenya said they are going to hold every institution accountable that is supposed to elevate inclusivity to ensure critical masses when it comes to elections as a way of ensuring critical masses when it comes to elections.

They urged women to come out and contest in elective seats as the current numbers fail shot of constitutional promise as they pledge to advance women meaningful, equal and safe participation in electoral processes, political leadership and public decisions through vote A – Dada Champaign.

Despite constitutional guarantees on equality and political representation they say women continue to face structural and institutional barriers including technology facilitated gender based violence.

“Numbers do not reflect the constitutional promise, parliament is currently at twenty three percent, for MCAs is just 115 out of 1450. We are hoping that in the coming election we are going to boost these numbers,” said Mercy Mwangi Executive director KEWOPA.

The women demanded institutional accountability, organized movements, inclusive political structures, active participation and effective mechanism to prevent and respond to violence against women in politics.

“We call upon the IEBC, ORPP, Judiciary, national police service and other relevant institutions to strengthen implementation of constitutional and statutory provisions on gender equality, adopt gender responsive policies, establish mechanism for receiving, investigating and responding to complaints in election related violence,” said FIDA and ELGIA.

They added that citizens have responsibility to monitor political and institutional commitments and demand accountability for gender equality and inclusive political participation through demanding action on women priorities, constitutional equality obligation and support evidence base monitoring of institutional responsiveness.