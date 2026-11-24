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Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission Chairperson Erastus Ethokon. [File,Standard]

Kenyan diaspora groups are urging IEBC to widen voter registration and polling access ahead of the 2027 General Election, citing flexibility within the existing legal framework for overseas voters.

The Kenyan Canadian Association (KCA) and Diaspora Parliamentary Bicameral Framework (DBPF) want the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) to identify more accessible voter registration centres and explore ways of easing geographical barriers facing Kenyans living abroad.

The organisations argue that the commission should use its existing administrative powers to improve access rather than wait for further legislative amendments, as preparations for the August 10, 2027 election gather pace.

Their demands include mapping Kenyan communities abroad, identifying additional registration facilities, deploying mobile registration services and coordinating with foreign governments to secure the necessary permissions.

The appeal comes as IEBC plans to increase the number of countries covered by diaspora voter registration and participation from 12 in the 2022 General Election to 26 in 2027.

In September, IEBC Chairperson Erastus Ethekon confirmed the proposed expansion, which includes additional countries in Africa, Europe, Asia and the Middle East.

The commission has also identified diaspora registration and voting as priorities in its Election Operations Plan 2025–2027, including the establishment of additional registration centres and stronger coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

However, KCA and DBPF argue that expanding the number of participating countries will not necessarily address the difficulties faced by Kenyans living far from designated electoral facilities.

They want IEBC to consider geographical distribution when selecting registration centres, particularly in countries such as Canada and the United States, where communities are spread across extensive territories.

The organisations have cited Article 82(1)(e) of the Constitution, which provides for the progressive registration of Kenyan citizens residing outside the country and the progressive realisation of their right to vote.

They have also referred to Article 88(4)(a), which gives IEBC responsibility for continuous voter registration, and Article 83(3), which requires administrative arrangements to facilitate voting.

KCA and DBPF argue that Regulation 3(1)(c) of the Elections (Registration of Voters) Regulations, 2012, allows the commission to designate facilities belonging to public bodies or private persons in foreign countries as voter registration centres.

The regulations also provide for the use of facilities in foreign countries through arrangements with the relevant authorities.

However, the scope of these provisions must be considered alongside Regulation 34(2), which governs registration and voting by Kenyans abroad.

In a judgment delivered on June 11, 2026, the High Court dismissed a petition challenging Regulation 34(2), upholding restrictions linking overseas registration and voting to countries where Kenya maintains diplomatic missions.

The court found that the progressive realisation of diaspora voting rights must take account of financial, administrative and logistical considerations, as well as the sovereignty of host countries.

The ruling presents a legal limitation to the campaign for alternative overseas polling locations, although KCA and DBPF maintain that IEBC should clarify how the provisions on alternative registration facilities and mobile services can be applied within the existing framework.

International arrangements provide examples of how foreign electoral activities can be organised beyond diplomatic premises, subject to host-country approval.

Global Affairs Canada, for instance, allows foreign governments to apply for permission to establish polling stations at certain non-diplomatic and non-consular premises. Its guidelines recommend submitting requests at least 90 days before the proposed activity.

Rwanda also established 17 polling stations across the United States during its 2024 elections, demonstrating how geographically distributed voting facilities can be organised for citizens living abroad.

The organisations say such arrangements should inform discussions on improving access for Kenyans overseas, while acknowledging that the laws governing elections in other countries differ from Kenya's.

The demands come as IEBC approaches another phase of voter registration. Its Election Operations Plan identifies November 25, 2026, as the planned date for gazettement of the second enhanced continuous voter registration exercise.

The registration exercise is scheduled to run from January 11 to February 9, 2027, leaving the commission with a limited period to complete preparations, including identifying centres, securing necessary approvals and informing eligible voters.

KCA President and Executive Director Ephraim Mwaura, who also chairs DBPF, said IEBC should establish which measures can be implemented under the current legal framework.

“IEBC already possesses a strong constitutional and statutory mandate to facilitate diaspora voter registration. The immediate responsibility is to interpret the applicable regulations comprehensively, establish the extent of its existing administrative discretion and implement every legally permissible measure without unnecessarily postponing progress in anticipation of future legislative amendments,” Mwaura said.

He cited Canada's procedures and Rwanda's experience as examples that could inform discussions on improving electoral access.

“Canada and the United States have established procedures accommodating foreign electoral activities beyond diplomatic premises, while Rwanda demonstrated the practical application of geographically distributed voting during its 2024 elections. These precedents warrant serious consideration, particularly where Kenyan citizens face substantial geographical and financial barriers to exercising their democratic rights,” he added.

Mwaura said the commission should provide clear information on registration locations, operating schedules, identification requirements and polling arrangements.

“Time has become the most consequential constraint. Citizens abroad require certainty regarding where and when they can register, the documentation they must present and the arrangements being made for election-day participation,” he observed.

He added that the success of the expansion should be measured by the accessibility of electoral services rather than the number of countries included.

“The advancement of diaspora electoral inclusion cannot be assessed merely by counting the countries participating in the electoral process. Its meaningful measure lies in whether eligible citizens, wherever they reside, can reasonably access registration and polling services without disproportionate financial, geographical or administrative obstacles,” Mwaura said.

KCA and DBPF want IEBC to publish a time-bound implementation framework detailing its plans for additional registration facilities, geographical mapping and coordination with Kenyan diplomatic missions.

The organisations said they remained committed to engaging the commission while respecting its constitutional independence and calling for greater access to electoral services for Kenyans living abroad.