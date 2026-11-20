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Omari's lawyers argued that the remarks went beyond political criticism, accusing Ombagi of making statements that exposed their client to possible physical targeting, humiliation and damage to his professional reputation. [File,Standard]

City lawyer Danstan Omari is now demanding Sh30 million from Jubilee Party chairman Vincent Kemosi Mogaka over alleged defamatory remarks questioning his professional competence and integrity.

The lawsuit marks a new chapter in a series of legal confrontations between the outspoken advocate and individuals associated with Jubilee Party.

Omari separately issued a Sh40 million demand to the Party's Nyamira gubernatorial aspirant Duke Ombagi, over alleged defamatory remarks and threats of public humiliation.

In the suit against Kemosi, Omari accuses the former West Mugirango MP of publishing malicious statements about his legal career in a Facebook video in which he allegedly claimed that the lawyer had never won a single court case.

The disputed remarks were allegedly made during a public address delivered in Ekegusii on September 15, 2026, before being uploaded to Kemosi's Facebook account, operating under the name 'Hon. Kemosi Mogaka'.

The lawyer argues that the statements were presented as facts rather than political opinion, portraying him as an incompetent and unsuccessful advocate and threatening to undermine the confidence of his clients and the wider public in his legal practice.

Omari wants the court to award him Sh30 million in general damages for libel, declare the statements false, malicious and defamatory, and permanently restrain Kemosi from publishing or circulating similar allegations against him.

He is also seeking an order compelling the Jubilee chairman to remove the offending video and publish an unconditional apology and retraction in both Ekegusii and English, with prominence equivalent to that of the original publication.

The court battle against Kemosi comes days after Omari opened a separate legal front against another Jubilee Party figure, Duke Ombagi, over a controversial Facebook video linking the lawyer to an alleged campaign against Matiang'i.

In a demand letter dated November 16, 2026, Omari, through his law firm, Danstan Omari & Associates Advocates, demanded Sh40 million in compensation from Ombagi over statements allegedly made in a video published on November 7.

Ombagi is accused of alleging that Omari had been paid to malign Matiang'i's reputation before announcing a Sh100,000 reward to anyone who could locate the lawyer, remove his trousers and provide photographic evidence.

Omari's lawyers argued that the remarks went beyond political criticism, accusing Ombagi of making statements that exposed their client to possible physical targeting, humiliation and damage to his professional reputation.

The disputes have brought Omari into an increasingly public legal confrontation with individuals associated with the Jubilee Party, particularly over statements made on social media and at public gatherings.

In the Kemosi case, the lawyer's complaint centres on allegations that his professional record was misrepresented, while the Ombagi dispute concerns allegations of bribery, threats and a purported financial reward for his public humiliation.

In the Kemosi matter, Omari is asking the court to protect his professional reputation and restrain further publication of the contested statements.

Even if the matter was not certified as urgent by Nyamira Resident Magistrate Thripsisa Cherere, it will be given further directions on