Clergy call for cultural preservation, warn against ethnic divisions

Audio By Vocalize

Archdeacon John Anzaya says tribal divisions during the electioneering period threaten peaceful coexistence. [Courtesy]

The clergy have urged Kenyans to embrace cultural diversity, preserve positive African traditions and reject ethnic divisions that threaten national unity.

Speaking during a Cultural Sunday celebration at St James ACK Church in Buruburu, Makadara Constituency, Nairobi, the clergy said the church should help communities appreciate their different backgrounds while opposing practices that undermine human dignity.

Archdeacon John Anzaya expressed concern that tribal divisions, especially during the electioneering period, continue to threaten peaceful coexistence. He urged Kenyans to look beyond ethnic identities.

“Tribalism is like a tennis ball. You throw it to people and it comes back to you. But if you don’t have it, you will see each other as brothers and walk the journey together,” he said.

Anzaya also expressed concern over the erosion of African cultural identity, particularly among young people. He said Christianity should not be used as a reason to abandon one’s heritage and urged parents to support relationships and marriages across ethnic communities as a way of strengthening national integration.

Julius Mwangi, a faithful and politician, said Christianity should help communities distinguish between positive traditions and harmful practices rather than erase African identity.

He urged political leaders to stop exploiting ethnic differences for political gain.

“Let us not divide our people along ethnic lines. We need each other and must embrace each other as a nation,” he said.

The celebration also examined the relationship between Christianity and African culture. Speakers said the two can coexist without compromising religious beliefs.

John Michael said the perception that Christianity is exclusively a Western religion had created the misconception that embracing the faith requires abandoning African traditions.

He urged the church to identify cultural values that enrich Christian teachings while using biblical principles to challenge harmful practices.

Reverend Edwin Juma said the Bible should remain the standard for determining which traditions are acceptable.

Practices that contradict Christian teachings, he said, should not be preserved.

John Muthiga, a warden at St James ACK Church, said more than 2,000 members from different parts of the country attended the celebration to appreciate their cultural backgrounds and promote unity.

He cited female genital mutilation (FGM) as one harmful practice communities must work together to eliminate.

The leaders said cultural preservation should not mean retaining every tradition, but identifying values that promote dignity, coexistence and a shared national identity.