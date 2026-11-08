Police crackdown on criminals

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Police officers across the country intensify crackdown on criminals. [File]

Detectives in Nanyuki have arrested three men suspected of operating a motor vehicle theft syndicate after recovering a stolen Toyota Probox allegedly being transported to Uganda.

The suspects, identified as John Nderitu, alias Charles Muriuki, Peter Machoka Nyangau and Gedion Mutugi, were arrested at Naiberi Centre while travelling in the vehicle.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the Probox had been stolen in Nanyuki on the night of November 3–4, 2026, and was believed to be headed across the border into Uganda.

The recovery followed investigations into a growing number of vehicle thefts in Nanyuki and neighbouring areas, prompting detectives to intensify surveillance and pursue suspected members of an organised criminal network.

The arrests have exposed concerns over vehicle theft syndicates exploiting cross-border routes to move stolen property beyond the reach of local law enforcement.

The DCI said the three suspects were being held in custody and were expected to be arraigned at Nanyuki Law Courts to face charges of stealing a motor vehicle, contrary to Section 278A of the Penal Code.

Detectives are pursuing additional leads to establish whether the suspects were part of a wider network and identify other individuals involved in the theft and transportation of stolen vehicles.

In Juja, Kiambu County, police arrested a woman suspected of fatally stabbing her 38-year-old lover, Boniface Waweru, following a confrontation along Chai Road on November 5.

Waweru was reportedly involved in an argument with a security guard while heading home when the woman allegedly joined the confrontation and stabbed him in the lower right side of his chest. He later died while receiving treatment at Nain Hospital.

Detectives suspect a disagreement linked to the couple's romantic relationship may have triggered the incident.

In Nyeri, police launched investigations into the death of James Mutahi Nderi, 38, whose body was discovered in his bedroom at Gathambara Village with a stab wound. His wife reportedly told his mother that he had stabbed himself before fleeing. However, the mother cited longstanding marital disputes and alleged previous death threats against her son.

Meanwhile, in Kakamega, Edwin Matayo, 30, was found dead inside his brother's house under unclear circumstances.

The violence extended to Bungoma, where two parents were arrested after their two-year-old daughter died with multiple injuries, raising suspicions of child abuse.

In Nairobi's Riruta area, a security guard was arrested following the death of 28-year-old Idris Shisha Mohamed at a construction site. Police discovered injuries suggesting he may have been tied and assaulted after allegedly attempting to steal from the premises.

Two suspected robbers have died following a dramatic police confrontation along Juja Road in Nairobi.

The incident began at about 7.20pm on Friday, November 6, when officers on foot patrol reportedly spotted two knife-wielding men robbing a woman who was screaming for help.

Police said the officers intervened, prompting the suspects to flee towards Kosovo slums in Mathare. A pursuit followed, with officers catching up with the duo as they attempted to escape.

During the attempted arrest, one suspect allegedly drew a knife and turned against an officer, forcing him to open fire. The suspect, identified by the alias Mafloaater, died at the scene.

Officers recovered a firearm, a knife and a Nokia C12 phone valued at Sh18,000, which the victim identified as hers.

His alleged accomplice, Chinku, escaped but was later found dead beside a road in Kosovo at around 11.40pm, having succumbed to gunshot injuries sustained during the confrontation.

Nairobi police boss Issa Mohamud said investigations were underway to establish whether other accomplices escaped.