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Mudavadi urges Western Kenya to unite, says region cannot remain on sidelines

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 7, 2026
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Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi. [File, Standard]

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi has urged Western Kenya to unite ahead of the 2027 General Election, saying the region must strengthen its political representation to have a greater say in national decision-making.

Speaking during a UDA delegates' meeting in Shitoto village, Mumias East, Kakamega County, he said Western Kenya could not afford to remain on the sidelines while decisions affecting the country were being made.

"2027 is the moment we must change the narrative. We must make sure that we are at the table where decisions are made. We cannot afford to remain spectators when the future of our country and our region is being determined," he said.

Mudavadi said parliamentary influence depended on numbers, arguing that electing more MPs would give the region a stronger voice in key parliamentary committees, including the Budget Committee.

"Parliament exercises authority in its own right. We want more MPs so that we can have a say in the Budget Committee and other important committees. These positions are secured through numbers, and numbers matter when decisions affecting the country are being made," he said.

Turning to the opposition, Mudavadi described its leaders as divided and challenged them to present clear manifestos outlining what they would offer Kenyans.

He said the divisions within the opposition would work in President William Ruto's favour as he seeks re-election in 2027, expressing confidence that he would win in the first round.

"We want Ruto to win without a petition. We want to thrash them in the first round," he said.

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Related Topics

Prime CS Musalia Mudavadi 2027 General Election Western Kenya Politics
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