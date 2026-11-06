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KMPDU chairman Abidan Mwachi secures admission to global surgical body

By Esther Nyambura | Nov. 6, 2026
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KMPDU chairman Abidan Mwachi secures admission to global surgical body. [File, Standard]
Kenya Medical Practitioners, Pharmacists and Dentists Union (KMPDU) National Chairman Abidan Mwachi has been admitted as a Fellow of the American College of Surgeons.

The admission recognises surgeons who meet professional and ethical standards, demonstrate surgical competence and have the requisite training and experience.

In a statement, KMPDU said the fellowship followed an assessment of Mwachi's professional credentials, training, experience and standing among his peers.

Mwachi, who holds a Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBChB) degree from the University of Nairobi and a Fellowship of the College of Surgeons of East, Central and Southern Africa (FCS-ECSA), described the recognition as a renewed commitment to maintaining high standards in surgical practice.

"To me, FACS is not a badge of belonging. It is a vow, renewed with every incision, to practise surgery, both the science and the art, to the highest standard I can reach," he said.

The American College of Surgeons (ACS), founded in 1913, is a professional organisation that awards fellowship to surgeons who meet its requirements for professional qualifications, competence, and ethical conduct.

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