Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Home To Bold Columnists
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Kenyan starvation cult leader faces death sentence over child murders

By AFP | Nov. 6, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

Paul Makenzi and his co-accused follow the proceedings as Lady Justice Diana Kavedza Mochache reads the sentences the Shakahola Forest Massacre case where they were found guilty of 191 counts of murder. [Robert Menza, Standard]

The leader of a Kenyan starvation cult found guilty of murdering 190 children faces a possible death penalty as he is sentenced on Friday.

Hundreds of bodies have been discovered since 2023 at the sect's base near the coastal resort of Malindi, in what became known as the "Shakahola Forest Massacre".

Self-proclaimed pastor Paul Mackenzie was accused of inciting his followers to starve themselves to death to "meet Jesus".

Last month, he was convicted of murdering 190 children and one adult between January 2021 and September 2023, alongside 28 co-accused. His lawyer said he would appeal.

He also faces separate manslaughter and terrorism charges, which he denies.

The former taxi driver appeared indifferent as he arrived in court on Friday, wearing a polo shirt and sporting a faint smile.

Francis Wanje, a 62-year-old teacher who lost two grandchildren, told AFP he hoped Mackenzie would be sentenced to death to prevent further tragedies.

"Nothing can ease the pain," said Wanje, who blamed authorities for failing to act swiftly.

"I really have great (anger) towards the authorities. If they had taken action, we would not be here today," he added.

Death penalty

The Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions this week urged the court to sentence Mackenzie to death, citing the scale of the loss of life and the danger posed by his actions.

"The prosecution supports the imposition of capital punishment for Mackenzie, subject to consideration of his mitigation, remorse, regret and prospects of rehabilitation," Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions Jami Yamina said.

Although Kenya's law provides for the death penalty, the country has not carried out an execution since 1987.

Prosecutors also asked the court to sentence Mackenzie's co-accused to life imprisonment, arguing they had "been deeply indoctrinated by Mackenzie and were at risk of reoffending".

Around 120 prosecution witnesses testified during the trial.

According to witnesses, the movement denounced formal education as "satanic", viewed modern medicine and hospitals as instruments of the devil and required followers to cut themselves off from the outside world.

Mackenzie was arrested in April 2023 after a rights group alerted authorities and some followers were rescued from the 325-hectare (800-acre) ranch in the Shakahola forest on Kenya's coast.

The Kenya National Commission on Human Rights put the death toll at 429 in 2024. Some victims remain unidentified.

The case has fuelled calls for tighter regulation of religious organisations, after it emerged that Mackenzie had previously been arrested twice but released.

 

 

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Shakahola Massacre Paul Makenzi
.

Latest Stories

14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
Crime and Justice
By Mary Imenza
2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
Macharia Munene
By Macharia Munene
2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Crime and Justice
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
By Willis oketch and Marion Kithi 2 hrs ago
Why Makenzi was jailed for 200 years over Shakahola massacre
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
By Lewis Nyaundi and Stanley Ongwae 2 hrs ago
Nyabisase School's troubled history of unrest, exam malpractice
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
By Macharia Munene 2 hrs ago
How the US midterm elections challenged Trump's political agenda
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
By Mary Imenza 2 hrs ago
14-year-old girl recounts alleged defilement by Lumakanda OCS
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved