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Narok Governor Patrick Ole Ntutu. [File]

Narok County’s bursary programme is riddled with irregularities, with needy learners missing out as multiple awards, weak vetting and poor records management undermine the allocation of funds, an audit has revealed.

An audit by the Auditor-General found that 71 per cent of 202 applications sampled for the 2021/22 to 2024/25 financial years lacked supporting documents. Only 59 forms (29 per cent) had the required documentation.

Of the unsupported applications, 89 lacked school report forms needed to confirm beneficiaries’ attendance, raising concerns that deserving learners were overlooked while students with less financial need got assistance.

The report, dated September 2026, says 159,922 beneficiaries received an average of Sh8,400, covering about 21 per cent of approved fees in county and extra-county schools.

The audit also found 3,123 learners received multiple bursaries within and across wards, amounting to Sh66.24 million. Of them, 104 received Sh241,611 above approved fees for county boarding schools, money that could have supported other learners.

In 2023/24, the County Bursary Board allocated Sh65.11 million to the Governor’s Office and special-interest individuals based on the number of nominated MCAs. The board, however, did not provide evidence that beneficiaries were selected through a transparent and fair community process.

The audit found no bursary data management system, and missing minutes for vetting and awarding beneficiaries in three financial years. The gaps compromised identification and allocation, exposed records to loss and increased the risk of multiple awards.

Learners with disabilities were minimally represented, despite ward initiatives to prioritise them, undermining equal access to education.

Administrative expenses exceeded the statutory three per cent limit in 2021/22 and 2024/25, resulting in an over-expenditure of Sh12.29 million. Complaints from unsuccessful applicants were handled inconsistently across wards, weakening accountability.

Bank records showed bounced cheques worth Sh355,000 attracting Sh101,700 in commissions, stale cheques of Sh5.39 million and bank charges of Sh22.83 million—a combined opportunity cost of Sh28.68 million.

Institutions did not acknowledge Sh329.7 million, or 91.7 per cent, of Sh359.7 million disbursed in 2023/24. The board also lacked verification acknowledgements for Sh1.03 billion paid across three other financial years, raising the risk of diversion and learners not receiving credit in their fee accounts.

The Auditor-General urged the board to strengthen ward-level vetting, set award limits, establish a complaints policy and create a centralised bursary system, alongside a framework coordinating bursary providers.

It also recommended regular reports from ward committees and award ceilings aligned with fee structures approved by the State Department for Basic Education.

The board should document, resolve and track complaints through standard procedures, and work with the department and Parliament to coordinate providers and improve oversight.

The measures, the audit says, would promote transparency, equitable distribution and accountability, while helping ensure assistance reaches deserving learners.