From newsroom to corner office, eventful career of Chaacha Mwita

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Standard Group PLC incoming CEO, Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen and outgoing CEO Chaacha Mwita during the handover at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi on November 3, 2026. [Kanyiri Wahito, Standard]

In Kenyan journalism, the path from reporter to chief executive is rare. The path from reporter to chief executive and then out the door—twice—is rarer still. Chaacha Mwita's career at the Standard Group encapsulates the promise of editorial leadership in African legacy media. A journalist celebrated for his fearlessness in the newsroom found himself, in July 2025, navigating a different battlefield, one of balance sheets, state interference, and regulatory pressures.

Mwita started at the bottom. His early career at the Standard was defined by the traits that would later make him a legend in Kenyan journalism, curiosity, writing prowess, and an unyielding eye for detail. He rose through the editorial ranks, reporter, news editor, managing editor, group managing editor and editorial director, each role deepening his understanding of how a newsroom actually functions, not just how it appears from the outside.

The defining moment came in 2014. Under his editorial leadership, the Standard published a front-page story exposing a Sh100 million government retreat at the Mt. Kenya Safari Club. The story was explosive. State House allegedly demanded his dismissal. Mwita refused to retract. He was escorted out of the building by security.

That exit could have ended his career. Instead, it cemented his reputation. During his brief editorial tenure, the paper had reportedly delivered a 40 per cent jump in sales proof that fearless journalism could also be commercially viable. The message was clear, Mwita was not afraid to stand up to power, and readers rewarded him for it.

His subsequent years broadened his perspective beyond the newsroom. He took roles at Nation Media Group, the Aga Khan Foundation, and the Thomson Foundation. He conducted media assessments across more than ten African countries and earned an MBA from the University of St. Gallen in Switzerland. The reporter who had once been escorted out of his own building was now a credentialed media executive with an international portfolio.

In 2023, Mwita returned to Standard Group as a board member. In April 2025, he was appointed Chief Executive Editor. In July 2025, when CEO Marion Gathoga-Mwangi resigned, he stepped in as Acting CEO. By April 2026, he was confirmed substantively.

The board's logic was understandable. Standard Group was in distress. Advertising revenue was declining. Government advertising arrears were mounting. A Sh1.5 billion rights issue had been suspended. The company was embroiled in a bitter regulatory dispute. Who better to "reinvigorate journalism" than a man who had once risked his career for a story?

Mwita articulated a clear vision, digital-first transformation, investment in investigations and technology. "Journalism never dies," he asserted. It was a rallying cry from a man who had lived through the worst the industry could throw at him and had come back anyway.

Standard Group PLC incoming CEO, Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen bids farewell to outgoing CEO Chaacha Mwita during the handover at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi on November 3, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

The challenges Mwita inherited were not merely operational; they were existential. Declining advertising revenue is a global problem for legacy media, but in Kenya it is compounded by a government that is both a major advertiser and a major debtor.

The suspended rights issue meant the company could not raise the capital it needed to invest in the digital transformation Mwita envisioned. The regulatory dispute consumed management attention that should have gone to strategy.

Mwita's strategic efforts were real. When he joined, KTN was number five in viewership. It is now number two. The group's social media following rose from 2 million to nearly 5 million.

He pushed a digital strategy overhaul. He explored video-on-demand partnerships. He focused on debt recovery, particularly government arrears. But even a leader with both editorial credibility and an MBA could not overcome the structural quicksand. Standard Group PLC incoming CEO, Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen bids farewell to outgoing CEO Chaacha Mwita during the handover at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi on November 3, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

Peers describe Mwita as a leader equally comfortable quoting profit margins and shielding a reporter under fire. He mentored younger journalists, believing in the blend of traditional skills and modern tools. His leadership style was hands-on, shaped by decades of newsroom experience rather than abstract management theory.

Veteran journalist Tom Mshindi has this to say about Chaacha.

"I applaud Chaacha for the very successful trajectory that his career has taken and I am certain that he still has plenty of gas that will take him to equally impactful destinations. We worked together at the Nation and later at the Standard when I served as CEO. He was thorough, thoughtful and very courageous. His stories and analytical pieces were always journalistically complete. He was an editor's delight. I hope he was as thorough an executive as he was an editor and I wish him well."

But the uncomfortable question remains: did his brief CEO tenure leave a meaningful legacy, or was he simply keeping the seat warm for the next inevitable exit?

Mutuma Mathiu, another industry veteran, says Chaacha is one heck of a journalist. "He has the full deck of craft skills and the judgement of a first-rate editor. He is a very steady guy. I was arrested with him long ago and we ended up being tossed around; he just laughed. So I was surprised and sad to see him leave the Standard.

On April 26, 2024, this writer found himself seated with Chaacha at the Boma Hotel in Eldoret. We had just wrapped up two productive days working on a project for the European Union, and it was our final day. With our flights not leaving until the evening, we lounged by the pool, listening to music and sipping beer as we waited.

Chaacha had invited a few people to join us for a drink. When the bill came, I did what I had been doing throughout the entire EU job: I added their drinks to our overall tab. As the accountant for the project, I was the one holding hundreds of thousands of shillings; paying for hotel expenses, team allowances, and incidentals was my responsibility.

A Sh14,000 variance in the overall bill would never have raised an eyebrow. The European Union would not have noticed. No one was watching over our tab. No one would ever have known. Standard Group PLC incoming CEO, Dr Naim Bilal Yaseen bids farewell to outgoing CEO Chaacha Mwita during the handover at the company’s headquarters in Nairobi on November 3, 2026. [Benard Orwongo, Standard]

But Chaacha noticed. He looked at the bill, then looked at me, and said something I have never forgotten: "Don't ever put my personal bill on the work tab. I bought drinks for these people. That's my bill. Not the European Union's."

He insisted on paying for his guests himself. His conscience would not allow him to do otherwise, even when no one was watching, even when it would have been easy, even when it would never have been discovered.

That moment by the pool taught me more about integrity than any lecture ever could. Chaacha Mwita is a man who does what is right precisely when no one is watching. That is the mark of true character.

David Ohito was was group digital editor when Chaacha was editorial director says, "Courage in the newsroom does not automatically translate to salvation in the boardroom."

As he handed over the mantle to Dr Naim Bilal on November 3, Mwita parted with: "The Standard didn't just give me a job; it gave me a home. I walked in as a reporter with nothing but a notebook and a hunger for the truth, and I leave as CEO with a debt I can never fully repay. This newsroom raised me, tested me, and took me back when it mattered most, serving Kenyans. To journalists at SG, Never be ashamed of starting at the bottom of the ladder; just make sure you climb it without letting go of the values that put you there. Power is temporary; integrity is the only headline that outlives you."