Veteran Journalist Chaacha Mwita joins Standard Group Board as Non-Executive Director

Chaacha Mwita boasts of a vast experience in leadership, media and communication management, as well as policy engagement consultancy..

Veteran journalist Chaacha Mwita has joined the Standard Group Board as a Non-Executive Director.

According to a communication by the Company Secretary, Millicent Ng’etich, Chaacha’s appointment was effected on Tuesday, July 4.

“The Board of Directors of The Standard Group PLC wishes to notify its shareholders and the general public of the appointment of Mr Chaacha Mwita as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with effect from 4th July 2023,” the statement reads in part.

Mwita boasts of a vast experience in leadership, media and communication management, as well as policy engagement consultancy.

He has over 15 years’ integrated international experience in Executive Management and Board relations; as well as research translation and advocacy.

“A former journalist, Mr. Mwita’s current efforts are focused on connecting African journalists, scientists, policymakers and civil society organisations, to best help shape the news agenda for policy, practice and development,” his appointment statement describes him.

He has also conducted in-depth media assessments in Mozambique, South Africa, Zambia, Botswana, Eswatini, Zimbabwe, Malawi and Uganda.

Additionally, he has worked in leadership roles at the Nation Media Group PLC, The Standard Group PLC, the Aga Khan Foundation, the African Population and Health Research Centre (APHRC), and Thomson Foundation (London, UK).

He has also served on the Boards of the Inter-Region Economic Network (IREN-Kenya) and Ewaso Nyiro South Development Authority (ENSDA) and Co-Secretary of the Africa Means Business Advisory Panel.

Mwita graduated with a Bachelor of Education (Arts) degree from the University of Nairobi in 1996. He also holds a Postgraduate Diploma in Mass Communication from the University of Nairobi’s School of Journalism and an MBA from the University of St. Gallen, Switzerland, with Executive Development stints at the Haas School of Business (the University of California at Berkeley, USA), and the University of Luxembourg.

A published author, Mr Mwita is a former Fanning Fellow for Journalism at the Kettering Foundation, Dayton, Ohio, USA.

He joins the company at a time when a member of the Board of Directors, Shaun Zambuni, has just resigned.

“The Board takes this opportunity to thank Mr Zambuni for his commitment and invaluable contribution to the Company and wish him the best in his future endeavours,”.