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Older Persons Bill reaches Cabinet

By Amos Kiarie | Nov. 4, 2026
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Principal Secretary for Social Protection Joseph Motari addresses delegates during the Africa–Asia South–South Dialogue on Population Ageing at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Population Ageing in Hangzhou, China. [Amos Kiarie, Standard]

Kenya is now closer to establishing a dedicated law to protect the rights and welfare of older persons, with the proposed Older Persons Bill having reached Cabinet level.

It seeks to provide a stronger legal and institutional framework for safeguarding the dignity, participation, care, protection and empowerment of older persons.

It aims to do this while creating a coordinated approach that involves government and other stakeholders.

Principal Secretary for Social Protection Joseph Motari said the Bill had been drafted following consultations with older persons, who he said were involved in shaping the proposed legislation.

"We have already a Bill at the Cabinet level that is an Older Persons Bill. The older persons of Kenya, we want them to have their own Act," he said.

He was speaking during the Africa–Asia South–South Dialogue on Population Ageing at the 2026 Asia-Pacific Regional Conference on Population Ageing in Hangzhou, China.

He said the proposed law was part of broader reforms aimed at strengthening Kenya's social protection system.

According to Motari the country had made significant progress in establishing a legal foundation for social protection, including anchoring government cash transfer programmes in the Social Protection Act 2025.

"We have a social protection programme which has anchored all these programmes of cash transfers into that Act,” he said.

“So, it's very clear that at least with the legal framework, we are able to make sure that the Government is able to take care of the vulnerable.”

The Government has also enacted the Persons with Disabilities Act 2025, another legislative milestone aimed at strengthening the rights and inclusion of vulnerable groups.

The proposed Older Persons Bill is expected to address the specific needs of older people through provisions that promote their dignity, participation in society, protection and access to care and development opportunities.

 

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Older Persons bill Principal Secretary Joseph Motari
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