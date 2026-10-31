Rights groups warn of growing threats to democracy ahead of 2027 polls

Audio By Vocalize

Nakuru Activist James Mbugua arrested during Gen Z protests. [Joseph Kipsang, Standard]

Rights groups have warned of a worsening human rights and governance situation in Kenya, raising concerns over democratic backsliding as the country moves closer to the 2027 General Election.

In a joint report by civil society organisations under the Civic Freedoms Forum, the groups say a series of incidents over the past year have weakened democratic institutions and undermined fundamental freedoms.

Kenya's global freedom score dropped from 51 to 49 out of 100 in 2026, with the country retaining its classification as "partly free". Some organisations, however, have described the country as "repressed", the second-worst rating.

The report cites the use of unlawful and lethal force against protesters, enforced disappearances, arbitrary arrests, intimidation and surveillance of journalists and activists, media blackouts, threats to privacy and freedom of expression, as well as rising gender-based violence.

The groups warn that the developments undermine the democratic principles Kenya is committed to upholding and raise concerns about the country's readiness for credible elections in 2027.

Threats to electoral integrity

Political violence and interference with electoral processes feature prominently among the report's concerns.

During four rounds of mini-polls conducted between November 2025 and July 2026, civil society organisations documented incidents of voter bribery, political violence, intimidation, deaths, destruction of property, misuse of public resources and partisan conduct by public officials.

They also reported interference with and attacks on journalists covering the elections.

The groups said political gatherings were disrupted by goons, while police officers, some dressed in civilian clothes, allegedly operated with impunity. They described many of the incidents as state-led.

The 2025 and 2026 by-elections, which should have offered an indication of what to expect in 2027, instead exposed growing threats to electoral integrity and the right to free, fair and transparent elections, the report says.

The organisations further warn that political space is shrinking, with political actors increasingly relying on goons to disrupt rival gatherings. At least 11 people have been killed in political violence so far this year, according to the report.

Police brutality and shrinking civic space

The report also accuses the State of responding to public protests over human rights abuses, economic hardship and failures of governance with force, arbitrary arrests, enforced disappearances and surveillance.

It raises concerns over growing digital repression, including plans by the government to establish a digital intelligence unit to monitor online activity.

According to the groups, digital surveillance played a significant role in the targeting of Gen Z protesters.

Journalists have also faced increasing threats. The report documents 15 cases of Kenyan journalists being arrested, detained or held hostage by police, alongside 75 incidents of physical violence against journalists in 2025.

The situation continued into 2026, with journalists covering the Ol Kalou by-election reportedly subjected to attacks and intimidation. Their equipment was confiscated or damaged, footage was forcibly deleted and their work obstructed.

The groups also cite the September abduction of Standard Group Associate Editor Alex Kiprotich as part of the broader concerns over the safety of journalists.

Economic and institutional concerns

Beyond political and civil rights, the report raises concerns over corruption, public debt, punitive taxation and the rising cost of living, saying ordinary Kenyans continue to bear the burden of public borrowing and the misuse of public resources.

It further warns that essential services, including education and healthcare, are becoming increasingly unaffordable.

Communities also continue to face challenges relating to land ownership, compensation and the exploitation of natural resources.

The groups attribute part of the worsening situation to the weakening of independent institutions and oversight bodies, warning that interference with their operations undermines their ability to safeguard constitutional rights and hold public officials accountable.

The organisations have called on the government and relevant institutions to end police killings, torture, enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests, protect the right to peaceful assembly and hold those responsible for abuses accountable.

They have also demanded greater protection for journalists, human rights defenders, civil society organisations and opposition actors, alongside safeguards for digital rights and an end to the misuse of cybercrime laws and surveillance.

Ahead of the 2027 polls, the groups want authorities to ensure credible electoral preparations, tackle political intolerance and violence, and prevent the use of goons to disrupt political activities.

They have further called for accountability in the management of public debt and public resources, as well as protection of Kenyans' right to affordable, accessible and quality education and healthcare.

The report also urges authorities to safeguard community and environmental rights and ensure constitutional commissions and oversight institutions have the independence and adequate funding needed to carry out their mandates.