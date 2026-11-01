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Why Ruto had to meet Putin at the Kremlin after the Summit

By Wellingtone Nyongesa | Nov. 1, 2026
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Russia's President Vladimir Putin and President William Ruto on the sidelines of the Russia-Africa summit in Moscow on October 29, 2026. [AFP]

When the Kenyan delegation was preparing to attend the just-ended Moscow summit on Africa, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres submitted a report of the independent international Commission of Inquiry on Ukraine to the General Assembly citing Russia for atrocities against civilians in Ukraine and leading the illegal recruitment of fighters in the Global South.

The report, dated October 19, calls on Russia to immediately discharge from its army all foreign nationals who are victims of human trafficking and provide them with appropriate protection and assistance to return to their countries of origin. The report now awaits consideration by the General Assembly, which has the flexibility to call special sessions.

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