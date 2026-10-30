Eight universities compete for Sh300,000 in mobile gaming tournament

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Eight Kenyan universities have taken part in a Call of Duty: Mobile tournament offering Sh300,000 in prize money, in a competition aimed at expanding the country's university esports scene.

The tournament, organised by gaming company Carry1st, culminated in the Grand Finals at the Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) on Thursday, October 29, following online qualifiers held between October 17 and 25.

The participating institutions were USIU-Africa, Multimedia University, Zetech University, the University of Eldoret, Chuka University, Daystar University, Meru University and Dedan Kimathi University of Technology.

The competition was part of the company's Siku Zombo campaign, which combined online gaming contests with physical events at university campuses and public spaces.

Carry1st Project Manager Adekoya 'Andre' Ayomide said the participation demonstrated interest in competitive mobile gaming among Kenyan players.

"Seeing the passion and energy of the Kenyan COD community throughout the Siku Zombo tour has been incredible. From the campus rivalries to the unique Nganya activations, the turnout shows that there's indeed active local enthusiasm for what we do," Ayomide said.

He said the company intended to continue supporting local players through competitive opportunities and community activities.

The tournament was preceded by gaming activations at Junction Mall on October 24 and Daystar University's Athi River campus on October 26.

Players and members of the public took part in one-on-one challenges against gaming creators and other players, while a branded Nganya was used to host activities and engage audiences.

The finals also featured side activities including Beat the Influencer, Scavenger Hunt and Campus Showdown.

The competition follows the launch of a dedicated server for Kenyan Call of Duty: Mobile players, which Carry1st says is intended to improve connectivity and gameplay.

The company is also scheduled to launch a Spot the Nganya challenge on November 2, inviting players to share photographs and videos of the branded vehicle on Instagram and TikTok. Selected entries will receive in-game Call of Duty Points.