Illicit alcohol now ranked with terrorism, banditry-Kindiki

Audio By Vocalize

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki during a meeting on the fight against illicit alcohol and drug abuse at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi. [DPCS]

The Government is treating the illicit alcohol trade as organised crime, placing it alongside terrorism and banditry in a tougher crackdown on networks blamed for endangering young people.

Deputy President Kithure Kindiki announced the measures during a review meeting on the fight against illicit alcohol and drugs at the Official Residence in Karen, Nairobi, on Wednesday, October 21.

“We have classified this matter among the top three greatest threats to Kenya’s future. The menace of illicit alcohol and drugs can wipe out all the gains we have made as a country,” Kindiki said.

He said the Government would sustain its campaign against illicit alcohol and drug abuse, arguing that the trade threatened not only public health but also the country’s development.

“We are not fighting against businesses or industries; we are protecting the nation from collapse. No person will be allowed to benefit from the deaths and destruction of the people of Kenya, especially our young people,” he added.

To coordinate the crackdown, the Government has established a permanent secretariat on the sixth floor of Harambee House Annex.

The office brings together the National Police Service, Kenya Bureau of Standards (KEBS), National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA), Anti-Counterfeit Authority, National Intelligence Service, Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC), Ministry of Trade, Ministry of Health, Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) and representatives of the alcohol manufacturers’ association.

Kindiki said the Government was reviewing the law to introduce tougher penalties for people involved in the illicit alcohol supply chain, including manufacturers, suppliers, financiers and those who facilitate the trade.

The proposed changes aim to strengthen enforcement against networks involved in producing and distributing dangerous alcoholic drinks.

Security agencies have also been directed to sustain intelligence-led operations, with NACADA receiving support to improve enforcement.

Kindiki said recent operations had included nine interventions targeting ethanol, a key ingredient in illicit spirits, and 116 operations targeting traditional brews produced outside the legal framework.

He said the Government would continue the operations without interruption but would disclose progress after the exercises to protect intelligence and prevent suspects from destroying evidence or fleeing.

The Deputy President called for a wider response involving religious, community, business and political leaders, as well as scholars and professionals.

He maintained that the campaign would remain apolitical, with security agencies coordinating operations through intelligence-led structures without political interference.

The Government says the measures are intended to dismantle illicit alcohol networks and protect communities, particularly young people, from the harm caused by dangerous drinks.