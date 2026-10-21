The war over IDs: Why Murkomen and Natembeya are on a collision course

‎Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen at County Hall, Mini Chambers, Parliament, Nairobi. [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

What began as a dispute over voter registration along the Kenya-Uganda border has developed into a bitter political confrontation between Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya, drawing in President William Ruto and Uganda’s government.

Natembeya’s stance has also drawn in senior government officials in Uganda, who have warned their nationals against registering as Kenyan citizens. Sources in eastern Uganda told The Standard in May this year that Kenyan registration officers had moved into the area a month earlier to register voters.