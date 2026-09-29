Border voter dispute deepens as IEBC, DCI deny smuggling claims

Chairperson of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Erastus Edung Ethekon during the launch of Roadmap to peaceful 2027 General elections.[David Gichuru, Standard]

The Standard’s cross-border vote smuggling investigation continued to draw strong reactions on Monday, with both the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) and the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) issuing formal statements denying the allegations and questioning the timing of the report.

IEBC Chairperson Erastus Edung Ethekon said in a statement released on Sunday evening that allegations of illegal voter registration, unlawful voter transfers, and the registration of foreigners remained "unsubstantiated and untrue."