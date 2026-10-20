Utumishi Academy fire hero Cecilia Wanjiku, Raila Odinga honoured as shujaas

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Ex-PM Raila Odinga, Ole Ntimama, late Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, Cecilia Wanjiku, ex-CJ Willy Mutunga and Amina Mohammed among Kenyans honoured for their contributions to the country. [File, Standard]

Kenya is marking this year’s Mashujaa celebrations by honouring individuals whose courage, sacrifice and contributions have helped shape the country.

Among those honoured is Utumishi Academy fire hero Cecilia Wanjiku, who died while attempting to rescue fellow students.

According to the 2026 National Heroes Council publication, Wanjiku chose to help students trapped in a burning dormitory instead of fleeing to safety, demonstrating courage and concern for others.

Former Prime Minister Raila Odinga has also been honoured posthumously for his role in the struggle for multiparty democracy, constitutional reforms and the expansion of political freedoms.

Raila, who served as Prime Minister from 2008 to 2013, championed political, social and economic reforms, including the promulgation of the 2010 Constitution.

Other figures recognised include Senior Counsel Pheroze Nowrojee, honoured posthumously for defending human rights and advancing democratic and constitutional reforms, and former Chief Justice Willy Mutunga, recognised for his work in constitutional reform, human rights and the administration of justice.

Former Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed was honoured for her contributions to national and international leadership and diplomacy, while former Cabinet Minister William Ole Ntimama was posthumously recognised for promoting and protecting Maasai culture and heritage.

The list also features veteran performing artist Ian Mbugua, recognised for his contribution to acting, music, directing and arts education and Nick Kwach, honoured for his work in theatre, comedy and creative production.

Film producer Christine Savane Mabwa and musician Professor Kissinger are also among those recognised for their contributions to the arts and the preservation of cultural heritage.

The 2026 honourees come from diverse fields, including arts, cultural preservation, entrepreneurship, environmental conservation, human rights, sports, scholarship and statesmanship.

The National Heroes Council, established under the Kenya Heroes Act of 2014, is mandated to identify, recognise and honour national heroes. Its selection process involves public participation, nomination, evaluation and scrutiny.

The recognition celebrates individuals whose courage, sacrifice, leadership and service have made a lasting contribution to society, from defending democratic freedoms to preserving cultural heritage and putting others' lives ahead of their own.