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NACADA seeks specialised drug courts in Embu, Eldoret

By David Njaaga | Oct. 19, 2026
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Chief Justice Martha Koome during a meeting with NACADA Board Chair Stephen Mairori on October 19, 2026, to discuss expanding specialised courts for drug-related cases. [Courtesy]

The National Authority for the Campaign Against Alcohol and Drug Abuse (NACADA) wants specialised courts in Embu and Eldoret and the reinstatement of Shanzu Law Court in Mombasa to handle drug-related cases.

NACADA Board Chair Stephen Mairori made the proposals during a meeting with Chief Justice Martha Koome on Monday, October 19, where he called for expanded judicial capacity to handle cases involving narcotics, psychotropic substances and organised crime.

Mairori also proposed establishing a High Court with specialised jurisdiction over organised crime, saying the existing specialised courts need wider coverage to strengthen the justice system’s response to drug-related offences.

“We appreciate the specialised courts already in place, but coverage must expand. Embu and Eldoret need dedicated magistrates’ courts, and Shanzu should be reinstated to serve the Coast region effectively,” he noted.

He further called for training judicial officers and court users on alcohol and drug abuse, joint research and information sharing on drug abuse and crime, and coordinated public education and prevention programmes.

Mairori also proposed closer collaboration between NACADA and the Judiciary, including developing recovery treatment courts.

Koome welcomed the proposals, saying the Judiciary was ready to strengthen cooperation with NACADA through training, data sharing and public education.

“The Judiciary is ready to deepen collaboration with NACADA. Training, data sharing and public education are critical, and we will explore modalities for recovery treatment courts to ensure justice is both firm and restorative,” she said.

The two institutions agreed to strengthen inter-agency cooperation, with technical teams expected to develop frameworks for training, information sharing and the proposed specialised courts.

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Related Topics

NACADA Drug-Related Cases Martha Koome NACADA Chair Stephen Mairori
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