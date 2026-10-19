Atwoli warns MPs against undermining NSSF, cites Sh814bn fund growth

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In a statement, COTU Sec Gen Francis Atwoli warned that political interference could jeopardise workers’ retirement savings ahead of the 2027 General Election. [File, Standard]

The Central Organisation of Trade Unions (COTU) has accused Members of Parliament of undermining public confidence in the National Social Security Fund (NSSF) through unsubstantiated allegations.

COTU, in a statement, warned that political interference could jeopardise workers’ retirement savings ahead of the 2027 General Election.

Secretary General Francis Atwoli said parliamentary oversight should not become a platform for making sweeping accusations against an institution entrusted with millions of workers’ contributions.

The union’s statement follows remarks by National Assembly Majority Leader Kimani Ichung’wah and other MPs during debate on the Public Service Superannuation Scheme (Amendment) Bill.

“There is a fundamental difference between responsible parliamentary oversight and making sweeping, unsubstantiated accusations that risk destroying public confidence in an institution that millions of Kenyan workers depend upon for their retirement security,” Atwoli said.

The union challenged MPs to provide evidence of alleged denial of benefits and demands for cash by NSSF officers, saying neither its leadership nor its 47 affiliated trade unions had received complaints from contributing members on the claims.

Atwoli warned that allegations made without evidence could discourage workers from saving for retirement and employers from meeting their statutory contribution obligations.

He also cautioned NSSF management and its board against political pressure, arguing that the fund’s growing financial strength could attract individuals seeking to influence its investment decisions.

“We call upon the management of NSSF and the Board of Trustees not to bow to any intimidation, blackmail or arm-twisting, especially as we approach the 2027 elections,” Atwoli said.

Defending the fund’s performance, COTU said NSSF’s portfolio had grown from approximately Sh312 billion to Sh814 billion over the past three years, putting it on course to become a trillion-shilling institution.

The fund recorded investment returns of about 11 per cent in the 2023/2024 financial year and 17 per cent in 2024/2025. COTU also cited two consecutive clean audit opinions from the Office of the Auditor-General as evidence of improved accountability.

On service delivery, the union said NSSF operates 64 branches countrywide, disputing claims that contributors from remote counties must travel to Nairobi to access benefits.

It added that average benefits processing time had dropped from 87 days to seven days, with its board representatives pushing for a further reduction to one day.

Atwoli urged MPs to promote NSSF’s Haba na Haba savings product, which targets informal sector workers, rather than discourage potential contributors through unsubstantiated claims.

“Parliament should be leading national conversations on how to expand coverage, strengthen confidence and ensure that every Kenyan worker, regardless of their employment status, can save towards a dignified retirement,” he said.