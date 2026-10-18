Ruto vows to build Kitale hospital despite Natembeya opposition

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President William Ruto launch the expansion of Kitale Level 5 hospital on October 16, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has vowed to proceed with the construction of a major hospital in Kitale, Trans Nzoia County, despite opposition from Governor George Natembeya, warning leaders against standing in the way of development projects intended to benefit Kenyans.

The President said healthcare infrastructure was a public necessity that should not be subjected to political differences, adding that the planned facility would expand access to specialised treatment and ease pressure on existing referral hospitals.

Ruto said he was working with governors in neighbouring counties to expand healthcare infrastructure, citing ongoing and planned hospital projects in Kapsabet, Kakamega, Bungoma and Kitale.

“Ule wa Trans Nzoia ako na kisirani lakini hospitali nitajenga kwa sababu hospitali si yake ni ya wananchi,” he said, referring to Natembeya.

The 300-bed facility will comprise 32 ICU and High Dependency Unit beds, four theatres, emergency and outpatient departments, radiology and laboratory facilities, maternity and newborn units, and surgical wards.

The hospital will be completed in eight months, expanding access to specialised healthcare services and easing pressure on neighbouring hospitals.

He added that while wealthy individuals could seek treatment abroad, ordinary citizens depended on accessible public hospitals, making investment in healthcare facilities essential.

The President said the new hospitals would complement Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital in Eldoret by strengthening healthcare services across the region and improving access to treatment closer to people's homes.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen has defended President Ruto’s decision to construct and upgrade Kitale Level 5 Hospital in Trans Nzoia County, insisting the government will proceed with the Sh1 billion project despite opposition from Governor George Natembeya.

Murkomen said the facility was necessary to improve healthcare access for residents, arguing that existing services had been inadequate and that political disagreements should not stand in the way of essential public infrastructure.

“Mr President, you have constructed hospitals everywhere. There is a hospital in Kitale in Trans Nzoia, my home; what used to be there had been so pathetic,” Murkomen said.

He expressed surprise at reports that Natembeya intended to lead demonstrations against the project, arguing that residents needed better healthcare facilities.

“I was so shocked to hear my governor in Trans Nzoia he will lead a demonstration to have the facility not be built there. People are begging for health facilities while others are saying they will protest,” he said.

The dispute has highlighted tensions between the national government and the county administration over healthcare development and the division of responsibilities under devolution.

Natembeya has argued that health services fall under county governments’ mandate, accusing Ruto of targeting him for speaking out on governance issues. He has urged the President to respect the Constitution and allow counties to discharge their responsibilities.

President Ruto further announced plans to construct ten additional hospitals in counties including Bomet, Embu and Kwale, with another 15 projects expected to begin next year.

“We have plans to put up ten more hospitals in the country, including one in Bomet, Embu and Kwale. I have another 15 hospitals that we will start constructing next year so that we can achieve equity in healthcare and ensure services reach everyone through universal healthcare,” he said.

The President said improving healthcare required cooperation between the national government, county administrations, medical professionals and local communities.

The President raised concerns over the management of health facilities, particularly the prioritisation of essential medicines and medical supplies over non-urgent construction projects. President William Ruto during groundbreaking for the expansion of Kitale Level 5 hospital on October 16, 2026. [PCS]

He said funds disbursed directly to facilities through the Social Health Authority (SHA) should be used to improve patient care and ensure consistent availability of medicines.

“Zamani hatukuwa na pesa zilizokuwa zinaenda dispensary, but now through SHA, every dispensary and health centre receives funds every month depending on the billing,” he said.

President Ruto urged facility managers to consult local communities and involve county governments and medical professionals in oversight to prevent the misuse of public funds.

He criticised administrators who prioritised projects such as gates and cabro paving while patients struggled to access essential medicines.

“I am asking because we are now sending money to every facility directly, the board of management must prioritise medicine and health commodities over other infrastructure development,” he said.

The President also said the government had paid the Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (KEMSA) to facilitate timely delivery of pharmaceutical supplies to health facilities.

He pledged to work with county governments to ensure hospitals and lower-level facilities had adequate medicines and other essential commodities.

The President said strengthening dispensaries, health centres and other lower-level facilities would help reduce congestion at Level Five and Level Six hospitals, allowing referral facilities to concentrate on patients requiring specialised treatment.