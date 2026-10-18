Ruto promises Koitalel Samoei University charter by February

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President William Ruto opens Anglican Church of Kenya Kapsabet Plaza, Chesumei, Nandi County on October 18, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has promised to award Koitalel Samoei University College a charter by February 2027, alongside an additional Sh3.5 billion to expand infrastructure and equip the institution to accommodate more learners.

The President said the funding would support the construction of student hostels, a library, lecture halls and other essential facilities, paving the way for the institution to operate as a fully fledged university.

Speaking at Anglican Church of Kenya Chesumei, Nandi County, Ruto said the government was committed to honouring the legacy of Koitalel Arap Samoei by establishing a university in his name.

“Juzi nilianzisha hostel ya university yetu ya Koitalel Samoei hapo tunawajengea university mpya kwa heshima ya mzee Koitalel Arap Samoe,” he said, noting that the institution currently operates as a constituent college of the University of Nairobi.

He added that the charter would mark a significant milestone in the institution’s development, giving it full university status.

“Lakini mwezi wa pili nitakuja kuwapatia charter ndio ikuwe university kamili,” Ruto said.

The President said the additional Sh3.5 billion would help ensure the institution has adequate facilities to support teaching, learning and student accommodation once it becomes a university.

“Na kwa sababu hiyo tumetoa pesa nyingine karibu Sh3.5 billion kujenga hostels, library, lecture halls na vifaa zingine kusaidia ili tunaposema iwe university itakuwa na uwezo wa kusomesha vijana wetu na kuwa na facilities ya kutoshana na university,” he said.

The planned elevation is expected to strengthen access to university education in the region while expanding opportunities for students seeking higher education closer to home.

However, the institution’s transition will depend on the development of adequate infrastructure and the capacity to support its growing student population.

Beyond education, Ruto announced progress on major road projects intended to improve transport and connectivity across the region, including the Nairobi–Mau Summit highway, whose first phase he said would be completed by next year.

The President said the road had faced longstanding delays, despite its importance in connecting Nairobi with Eldoret and Malaba, as well as opening up routes through Mau Summit towards Kericho, Kisumu and western Kenya.

“Awamu ya kwanza itakamilika by next year,” he said, adding that he would launch another phase upon completion.

Ruto said the next phase would include plans to expand the highway towards Eldoret to six and four lanes along different sections, easing traffic and improving transport efficiency.

He also identified the Eldoret–Kapsabet–Chavakali road as a candidate for expansion to four lanes, citing its ageing condition and limited width.

The proposed road improvements are intended to ease movement, support regional trade and improve connections between major towns.