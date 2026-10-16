Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

Ruto assents to two tax laws at Eldoret State lodge

By Fred Kagonye | Oct. 16, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

President William Ruto assenting to the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at Eldoret State Lodge on October 16, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has today morning assented to the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at Eldoret State Lodge.

The Tax Laws (Amendment) Act  aims to reduce value-added tax (VAT) on petroleum products from 16 per cent to 8 per cent for an initial 90 days.

It now gives Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi the power to extend the operation of the Bill provision by a further 90 days.

The reduction follows the expiry on October 14 of an earlier 180-day measure introduced in April to cushion consumers against rising fuel prices amid tensions in the Middle East.

The government said the extension would allow the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) to maintain current fuel prices and prevent a sharp increase in fuel costs.

President William Ruto and other State officials after he assented to the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at Eldoret State Lodge on October 16, 2026. [PCS]

“This will ease the burden on households by protecting against increased costs of transport, essential goods and services across the economy.”

The Bill also amends the Excise Duty Act to change the basis for calculating excise duty on tiles from weight to size, reflecting how the products are sold.

The government said rising prices of tiles, sanitary ware and glass had increased construction costs, including those of publicly funded affordable housing projects.

The Bill also contains proposals to reduce the rate of excise duty on sanitary ware from Sh50 to Sh30 per kilogram, while glass products exported by East African Community member states will be exempt from excise duty.

“Further, the amendments will support the construction and housing sectors, which the government considers a major driver of economic growth and job creation,” the circular read.

The KRA (Amendment) Act, meanwhile, introduces changes to the authority’s board structure, including the removal of ex-officio members and the addition of the Kenya Ports Authority managing director.

President William Ruto and other State officials after he assented to the Kenya Revenue Authority (Amendment) Bill, 2026, and the Tax Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2026 at Eldoret State Lodge on October 16, 2026. [PCS]

The law also guarantees KRA an allocation equivalent to two per cent of the revenue projected in the annual financial estimates. It further provides an incentive equivalent to three per cent of revenue collected in any quarter above the amount budgeted for that period.

The government said the changes were intended to improve KRA’s efficiency and revenue collection, reducing the need to raise taxes.

“The Bill was enacted to enhance efficiency at the Kenya Revenue Authority. It is expected that enhanced efficiency will lead to better revenue collection, hence no need for increase in taxes,” the statement read.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

KRA amendment bill 2026 Tax Laws Amendment Bill VAT on Petroleum products
.

Latest Stories

Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Politics
By Ndung’u Gachane
4 hrs ago
Lawyers sue Education ministry over alleged missing, mixed subject combinations in KEMIS
Education
By Kamau Muthoni
4 hrs ago
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
Crime and Justice
By Nancy Gitonga
4 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Ruto under scrutiny as Natembeya, Orengo lose security details
By Okumu Modachi 4 hrs ago
Ruto under scrutiny as Natembeya, Orengo lose security details
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
By Ndung’u Gachane 4 hrs ago
Why Ruto missed Raila's first anniversary
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
By Brian Ngugi and Graham Kajilwa 4 hrs ago
Broken promise: Double-digit pump price hikes push Kenya's inflation to the brink
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
By Nancy Gitonga 4 hrs ago
Waititu back to prison: Why High Court upheld 12-year sentence
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved