Buffalo plan: Why Ruto's milk crisis solution fell flat

Near-empty shelves at a supermarket in Utawala, Nairobi. [Wilberforce Okwiri, Standard]

In 2020, as scientists laboured to conjure up a vaccine for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump, in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 23, suggested “hitting” the body “with a tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light” or using a disinfectant to knock out the COVID-19 virus “in a minute”.