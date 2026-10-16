Buffalo plan: Why Ruto's milk crisis solution fell flat

In 2020, as scientists laboured to conjure up a vaccine for COVID-19, US President Donald Trump, in a White House coronavirus task force briefing on April 23, suggested “hitting” the body “with a tremendous ultraviolet or just very powerful light” or using a disinfectant to knock out the COVID-19 virus “in a minute”.
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