KNUN calls for strict border screening measures to prevent Ebola spread

KNUN Secretary General Seth Panyako speaks at a funeral in Kanyarakwat, West Pokot County. [Martin Ndiema, Standard]

The Kenya National Union of Nurses (KNUN) has called for tighter screening of travellers at border points and airports to prevent the spread of Ebola into Kenya, warning that people arriving from outbreak-hit areas must be identified and assessed before travelling into the country.

The union's Secretary-General, Seth Panyako, said effective screening at points of entry was critical in containing infectious diseases, urging the government and the Ministry of Health to ensure that established World Health Organisation (WHO) protocols for managing Ebola and other outbreaks were strictly followed.