Tea farmers' patience withers as meagre bonuses deepen despair

South Rift tea farmers threaten to uproot bushes over meagre bonuses. [File, Standard]

Tea farmers across the South Rift are threatening to uproot their bushes and switch to alternative crops following disappointing bonus payments, raising questions about the impact of government reforms aimed at improving earnings for more than 700,000 smallholder growers.

The discontent follows the declaration of second payments for the 2025/26 financial year, with factories announcing rates ranging from Sh12.50 to Sh50 per kilogramme of green leaf delivered for processing.