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Ruto warns of smuggling of Kenyan hides to other countries

By Mike Kihaki | Oct. 8, 2026
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Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute modern tannery based in Kisumu, dedicated to transforming raw hides into high-quality finished leather ready for production on October 10, 2026. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto has raised concern over the smuggling of Kenyan hides to West Africa, saying the illicit trade is denying the country an opportunity to extract greater value from its livestock industry.

Speaking during the Agriculture and Food Security Presidential Town Hall at Jamhuri Park in Nairobi on Thursday, Ruto said Kenya needed to tighten controls on hides and skins while investing in local processing.

“Matatizo tuko nayo ni kwanza hii ngozi nyingi inapitishwa njia ya kichochoro inaenda huko West Africa kwa sababu kuna watu wanakula ngozi huko,” Ruto said.

He said Kenya should reduce the export of raw hides and skins and instead promote value addition locally.

“We need to invest more in the management of hides and skin and we need to close on the exports of unprocessed products,” he said.

The President linked the issue to Kenya’s wider industrialisation agenda, arguing that agricultural raw materials should generate jobs and income locally instead of leaving the country in an unprocessed state.

Ruto said the government was also targeting the footwear market, promising that Kenya would stop importing shoes within two to three years.

“I want to assure you that in a very short time…in the next two to three years, we will not be importing shoes from anywhere. We will be making shoes and all these leather products,” he said.

He said local manufacturers must improve the quality of their products to compete with imports.

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Related Topics

President William Ruto Leather Industry Leather Sector Illicit Hide Trade
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