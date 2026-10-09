Kenya Power reliability slips as outage duration rises to three hours

Kenya Power electricians work on electricity lines. [Courtesy]

Kenya Power customers are spending longer hours without electricity when outages occur, with the average interruption lasting more than three hours in the year that ended in June.

Data from Kenya Power and the Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority (EPRA) show that the average outage lasted three hours and 14 minutes, up from two hours and 34 minutes a year earlier — an increase of about 26 per cent.