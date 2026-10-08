The making of history as Ruto unveils iconic Raila's mausoleum

President Ruto presides over the handover of Raila Odinga’s mausoleum to the Odinga family at Kang’o Ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County. [Michael Mute, Standard]

President William Ruto yesterday unveiled the mausoleum of the late former Prime Minister Raila Amolo Odinga and handed it over to the family at Kango Ka Jaramogi.

The mausoleum tells Raila's story through architecture, photographs, artworks and words inscribed on its walls, offering visitors a glimpse into the political journey of a man whose public life spanned several decades.