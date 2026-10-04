Above the law? How Ruto's administration has defied the law and courts on key projects

President William Ruto and businessman Aliko Dangote during the groundbreaking of the Dangote East Africa Petroleum Refinery in Mokowe, Lamu County. [PCS]

The president-elect takes two oaths upon assumption of office. The first is the Oath of Allegiance, where he or she swears, among other things, to "obey, preserve, protect and defend this Constitution of Kenya, as by law established, and all other laws of the Republic".

The second is the Oath of Due Execution of Office, where the president swears to "do justice to all in accordance with this Constitution, as by law established, and the laws of Kenya, without fear, favour, affection or ill-will".