Ruto announces more officers and vehicles in drug trafficking war

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President William Ruto address the public during a tour in Taita Taveta County on October 1, 2026. [PCS]

President William Ruto has announced plans to strengthen the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) Anti-Narcotics Unit with more officers, specialised training and additional vehicles as the government intensifies efforts to curb the trafficking and abuse of heroin, cocaine and other drugs.

Speaking during a media interview at State House Mombasa, Ruto said the government was determined to seal routes and gaps being exploited by drug traffickers, particularly along the Coast, where concerns over the availability of hard drugs have persisted.

“We will fight to ensure that they do not enter our country,” Ruto said.

The President said strengthening the anti-narcotics unit was part of instructions he had issued earlier, with the government seeking to improve both the personnel and operational capacity of officers tasked with investigating and disrupting drug trafficking networks.

“Our focus, and this is the instructions I gave last year, is we are strengthening the department, the Anti-Narcotics Unit in DCI to make sure that we increase personnel,” he said.

Ruto said some officers had already undergone high-level training to equip them with skills needed to tackle increasingly complex drug-trafficking operations. He added that the government was also addressing logistical challenges, including transport.

The President said an additional 1,000 police vehicles were expected before December, with the Anti-Narcotics Unit among the departments expected to benefit from the new fleet.

“We increase the personnel, we get the right personnel, and we increase their capacity and give them enough capacity in terms of transport and logistics to make sure that they can deal with the challenge of heroin, cocaine, and drugs in general, including the abuse of alcohol,” Ruto said.

His remarks followed a question on how the government intended to tackle drug trafficking at the Coast, particularly whether enforcement would focus on major trafficking networks rather than concentrating primarily on low-level offenders.

The issue highlights the two dimensions of Kenya’s drug challenge: stopping narcotics from entering the country while also addressing demand and substance abuse within communities.

Ruto said enforcement alone would not be sufficient. He called for families, religious leaders and communities to become more involved in preventing young people from turning to drugs and alcohol.

“So society has to step in also,” he said.

The President said parents have a responsibility to guide young people, while religious leaders and community structures can complement government efforts through awareness and prevention initiatives.

The government's proposed increase in personnel and vehicles is therefore intended to strengthen the enforcement side of the response, particularly investigations, mobility and disruption of trafficking networks.

The Coast remains an important focus in the discussion because of its position as a major maritime and commercial gateway.

Concerns about trafficking have consequently placed greater emphasis on the capacity of law enforcement agencies to detect and intercept narcotics before they reach local markets.

At the same time, the government's approach raises questions about how enforcement will be balanced with prevention, rehabilitation and community intervention for people already affected by substance abuse.

Ruto said the government would pursue both sides of the challenge—blocking the supply of drugs while working with society to reduce demand.

“The planned expansion of the Anti-Narcotics Unit, additional training and improved transport are expected to provide officers with greater capacity to pursue drug-trafficking networks,” he said.

The President said the fight against narcotics and alcohol abuse would require a collective national response involving government agencies, families, religious institutions and communities.

“The fight against drugs and alcohol abuse requires a collective effort,” Ruto said.