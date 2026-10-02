University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday

KUSU Secretary General Charles Mukhwaya addresses the media in Nairobi on October 1, 2026. [Edward Kiplimo, Standard]

Teaching and learning in public universities is set to be disrupted from Friday after three university staff unions rejected a counter-offer by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and called on their members to withdraw their labour.

The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Universities and Colleges Allied Workers Union (KUDHEIHA) announced the strike after meeting IPUCCF in Machakos on Thursday.