University staff unions reject pay offer, call nationwide strike from Friday

Teaching and learning in public universities is set to be disrupted from Friday after three university staff unions rejected a counter-offer by the Inter-Public Universities Councils Consultative Forum (IPUCCF) and called on their members to withdraw their labour.
The Universities Academic Staff Union (UASU), Kenya Universities Staff Union (KUSU) and Kenya Universities and Colleges Allied Workers Union (KUDHEIHA) announced the strike after meeting IPUCCF in Machakos on Thursday.
Premium Article
Get Full Access for Ksh299/Week.
Bold Reporting Takes Time, Courage and Investment. Stand With Us.
🔥 Flash Sale !
Subscribe now and enjoy 50% off annual plans. Offer ends in…