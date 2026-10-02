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Ruto renews attacks on Uhuru and Sifuna as he steps up Coast development tour

By Renson Mnyamwezi | Oct. 2, 2026
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President William Ruto at Shanzu Teachers College in Kisauni Constituency, Mombasa County, on October 1, 2026. PCS]

President William Ruto on Thursday intensified attacks on his predecessor, Uhuru Kenyatta, accusing him of doing little to alleviate the economic suffering of the residents of Taita Taveta County.

Ruto also hit out at Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna over his criticism of development projects, accusing him of being used by political sponsors to oppose the government agenda.

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President William Ruto Ex-President Uhuru Kenyatta Ruto Coast Tour Dangote Oil Refinery
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