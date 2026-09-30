Please enable JavaScript to view advertisements.
×
App Icon
The Standard e-Paper
Stay Informed, Even Offline
★★★★ - on Play Store
Download App
×
The Standard Group PLC The Standard Group Plc is a multi-media organization with investments in media platforms spanning newspaper print operations, television, radio broadcasting, digital and online services. The Standard Group is recognized as a leading multi-media house in Kenya with a key influence in matters of national and international interest.
  • Standard Group Plc HQ Office,
  • The Standard Group Center,Mombasa Road.
  • P.O Box 30080-00100,Nairobi, Kenya.
  • Telephone number: 0203222111, 0719012111
  • Email: corporate@standardmedia.co.ke
NEWS & CURRENT AFFAIRS
Digital News
evewoman
Farm Kenya
Entertainment
Sports
The Nairobian
TV STATIONS
RADIO STATIONS
ENTERPRISE
The Standard

EACC recovers Sh25m road reserve next to University of Nairobi Mombasa Campus

By Nancy Gitonga | Sep. 30, 2026
Google News Prefer the Standard on Google
Vocalize Pre-Player Loader

Audio By Vocalize

A picture of the land allegedly illegally grabbed.[Courtesy, KBC]

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) has recovered a Sh25 million road reserve that was allegedly grabbed and converted into private property near the University of Nairobi’s Mombasa Campus.

The property, identified as Mombasa Municipality/Block XIX/305, lies along Machakos Road and provides access to the university campus.

The recovery follows a judgment by the Environment and Land Court which found that the parcel had formed part of a public road reserve before it was illegally and fraudulently alienated in 1994.

In a judgment, Justice Yuvinalis Maronga Angima declared the lease and survey plan used to create the parcel null and void and ordered the cancellation of the relevant land and survey records.

The court also permanently barred further dealings with the property.

The case arose from investigations conducted by  EACC into the alleged irregular allocation of land reserved for public use.

According to the court findings, the road reserve was unlawfully excised from Machakos Road and allocated to the late Ezekiel Luyali, who was then a councillor at the Municipal Council of Mombasa.

The alleged allocation was facilitated by David Kalume Randu, then Town Clerk, and Ahmed Mwidhani, who served as Mayor.

The transaction took effect on June 1, 1994, culminating in a lease dated September 1, 1994, which was registered the following day.

The court found that the legal procedure required under the Local Government Act for closing a public road had not been followed

The Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) headquareters in Nairobi. [Jenipher Wachie, Standard]

Among the missing requirements were Gazette notices announcing an intention to close the road, a valid and approved Part Development Plan, a Council or committee resolution approving the allocation and approval by the then Minister for Local Government.

The court consequently found that the alienation was illegal and fraudulent and that EACC had established its claim for recovery of the property.

Justice Angima declared the 1994 lease null and void and incapable of conferring any interest.

The Chief Land Registrar was ordered to rectify the register by cancelling entries relating to the lease.

The court also declared Survey Plan Folio Register (F/R) No. 264/37, which created the parcel, null and void and directed the Director of Surveys to cancel and expunge it.

A permanent injunction was further issued restraining the first defendant, his servants, agents or assigns from alienating, selling, charging, leasing, transferring, disposing of or otherwise dealing with the property.

EACC says that the decision reinforces the principle that land reserved for public use cannot lawfully be converted into private property through irregular allocation.

The Commission has called on public officers and institutions entrusted with public land to exercise their mandates within the law and safeguard public resources.

EACC said the recovery underscores the need for strict adherence to legal procedures in the management and protection of public land.

Support Independent Journalism

Stand With Bold Journalism.
Stand With The Standard.

Journalism can't be free because the truth demands investment. At The Standard, we invest time, courage and skills to bring you accurate, factual and impactful stories. Subscribe today and stand with us in the pursuit of credible journalism.

Continue
Pay via
M - PESA
VISA
Airtel Money
Secure Payment Kenya's most trusted newsroom since 1902


Related Topics

Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) Land Grabbing Dispute Environment and Land Court Mombasa County
.

Latest Stories

Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Taiwan-based shipping line launches weekly service to Mombasa
Shipping & Logistics
By Patrick Beja
1 hr ago
Hundreds held, dozens wounded as French school protests escalate
World
By AFP
2 hrs ago
Kenya Power turns the heat on homeowners for rooftop solar installations
Real Estate
By Graham Kajilwa
2 hrs ago
.

The Standard Insider

Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
By Patrick Beja 2 hrs ago
Sh2.2tr oil project kicks off amid threats and promises
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
By Macharia Kamau 2 hrs ago
Land row, public participation concerns cloud refinery project
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
By Lewis Nyaundi 2 hrs ago
Varsities closure looms as lecturers set to strike over pay, funding model
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
By Brian Ngugi 2 hrs ago
Food, transport costs squeeze budgets as inflation hits 6.8 per cent
.

Digger Classified

GET OUR NEWSLETTER

Subscribe to our newsletter and stay updated on the latest developments and special offers!

CONNECT WITH US

FOR THE LATEST JOB ADVERTS

join Digger Classifieds telegram channel
The Standard
© 2026. The Standard Group PLC. All rights reserved