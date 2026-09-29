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Kenya targets 50pc local production of essential medicines

By Noel Nabiswa | Sep. 29, 2026
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Kenya wants to manufacture at least half of its essential health products locally by 2030.[File, Standard]

Kenya wants to manufacture at least half of its essential health products locally by 2030, in a major push to cut dependence on imports and build the country into a regional pharmaceutical manufacturing hub.

Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale said the target is part of the government’s 2026–2030 Health Products and Technologies Local Manufacturing Strategy, which seeks to strengthen domestic production while improving access to quality and affordable medicines.

“True access to health products demands reliable, quality-assured products made at home or closer to home,” Duale said.

Speaking in Nairobi during the sixth AfriSummit 2026, Duale said increased local production must go hand in hand with stronger regulation to protect patients and ensure medicines meet required safety, quality and efficacy standards.

He said the Pharmacy and Poisons Board is working towards WHO Maturity Level 3, while Kenya has rolled out a National Track and Trace System to tighten control of the pharmaceutical supply chain.

“This demonstrates that regulation can be smarter, faster and increasingly digitally driven,” he said.

Duale also called for African countries to harmonize their regulatory systems to reduce duplication and speed up access to quality-assured medicines across borders.

“Through the AMA, and through the harmonization of our national regulatory authorities, we can reduce duplication, improve efficiency and ensure quality-assured products reach patients faster,” he said.

The Cabinet Secretary said Africa must also create stronger and more predictable markets for locally manufactured medicines if the continent is to attract investment and sustain production.

“This calls for stronger collaboration between governments, regulators, procurement institutions, industry and development partners,” he said.

The summit has brought together more than 450 senior leaders from over 16 national regulatory authorities, regional bodies, development partners and industry players.

Duale said Africa’s pharmaceutical future will depend on collaboration rather than individual countries working alone.

“Africa’s pharmaceutical future will not be built by one country, one regulator, or one company. It will be built through partnerships,” he said.

He said Kenya is ready to work with African partners to expand local manufacturing, strengthen regulation and improve access to quality health products.

“A partnership formed today can save lives across borders tomorrow,” Duale said

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Related Topics

Drug Manufacturing Ministry of Health AfriSummit 2026 Health CS Aden Duale
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