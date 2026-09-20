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Homa Bay UDA chairman's vehicle torched by unknown attackers

By James Omoro | Sep. 20, 2026
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The wreckage of the vehicle belonging to Homa Bay Town Constituency UDA Chairman Franklin Oluoch at Homa Bay Police Station. [James Omoro, Standard]

The Homa Bay Town Constituency UDA Chairman Franklin Oluoch’s vehicle was torched by unknown people at Makongeni estate.

The incident which occurred on Saturday night, left Oluoch in shock.

He said two men armed with crude weapons were trailing him on a motorbike before they ordered him to stop and began hitting the windscreen.

“When I stopped driving, I thought they were people who knew me and they had good intentions. But what surprised me was that they began hitting the windscreen of my vehicle,” Oluoch said.

The UDA chairman, sensing danger, got out of the vehicle and fled for safety.

“I realised they were people with ill intentions, forcing me to escape because I did not know the level of harm they could suffer in their hands,” Oluoch said.

The attackers doused the vehicle with petrol and set it ablaze.

Oluoch recorded a statement at Homa Bay Police Station.

“I have recorded a statement with police to seek justice,” he said.

Homa Bay County Criminal Investigations Officer Jimmy Kisobo said they have launched investigations into the matter.

Kisobo said they are yet to establish the motive of the attack.

“The UDA Chairman escaped unhurt during the attack. We are going to rely on his statement to get more information for investigations into the incident,” Kisobo said.

The wreckage was towed to Homa Bay Police Station.

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Related Topics

Homa Bay UDA Chairman Homa Bay Violence Homa Bay Police Station Homa Bay County CIO Jimmy Kisobo
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