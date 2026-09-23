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Police recover 2,900 rolls of bhang after Dandora motorcycle chase

By Wanjiku Kariuki | Sep. 23, 2026
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Police recover 2,900 rolls of bhang after Dandora motorcycle chase. [NPS]

Police in Dandora have recovered about 2,900 rolls of cannabis, commonly known as bhang, after a motorcycle chase.

The National Police Service reported the recovery in a statement posted on social media on Wednesday, September 23.

Officers on patrol in Highridge intercepted a suspected drug trafficker and pursued him along Korogocho Road towards Dandora Dumpsite, according to the statement.

The suspect, who was riding a motorcycle and carrying a brown sack, abandoned it and sped towards the dumpsite after noticing the officers were following him.

He managed to evade the officers but police recovered the sack and found about 2,900 rolls of cannabis inside.

“The recovered exhibit has been secured in safe custody to facilitate further investigations,” police said.

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Cannabis Dandora Police Recover Bhang Dandora Dumpsite
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