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Plans to deploy more traffic officers to man city roads during El-Nino rains

By Pkemoi Ng'enoh | Sep. 23, 2026
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More traffic police officers will be deployed on Nairobi roads to man traffic during El-Nino rains, Nairobi Regional Police Commander Issa Mohamud has said.

This, he said, will help to ease traffic gridlock on city witnessed during rainy seasons.

"We are part of the Committee chaired by the governor ahead of El-Nino rains, and our officers will be available to assist members of the public," Mohamud said

Adding, "we will also focus on traffic to ensure that the roads are not congested; from our part we are fully prepared for the predicted rains,"

Mohamud made the remarks at Industrial Area Police Station while giving an update on the recovery of stolen mobile phones and other household items during an operation in Nairobi.

Among the recoveries were 120 mobile phones, 10 laptops, 2 tablets and 18 cooking gas cylinders that were recovered at a house in Mukuru area.

"The items were recovered in a house of a suspect believed to be a receiver of stolen items; we believe they are stolen from members of the public, and they landed there," said the Nairobi police boss

Adding that, "we are appealing to any member of the public who lost their valuables like mobile phones to come to Industrial Area Police Station to identify of theirs are among those we recovered,"

One of the phones recovered is a Samsung fold worth Sh250,000 that had been stolen from a businessman based in Gikomba market, and a laptop belongs to a Strathmore University student.

"I commend the Industrial Area station for acting swiftly to smoke out the suspect, who is still being interrogated, to give us more leads," added.

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