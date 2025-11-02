Leaders urge Kenyans to shun divisive politics, back Ruto's government

President William Ruto arrives at African Divine Church Boyani Headquarter, Vihiga on November 2, 2025. [PCS]

A cross-section of political leaders has called for unity and cooperation within the government, urging communities and party members to put aside political divisions and support President William Ruto’s administration in advancing national development.

Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi led the appeal, likening the current political landscape to a stormy sea that requires steadiness and teamwork. Speaking during a public function, Mudavadi urged leaders from all regions to remain steadfast and avoid being swayed by divisive politics.

“When you are in a ship and a raging storm finds you in the middle of an ocean, and someone comes with a canoe, will you leave the ship and join the canoe?” He questioned.

“You must know well that in the waters are whales, sharks, and crocodiles. Raila and Ruto joined together and formed the MV broad-based ship which can accommodate all of us.”

Addressing faithful during service at the African Divine Church Boyani HQ, where the leaders accompanied President William Ruto, he warned leaders against abandoning the government, saying politics should not be treated as a gamble.

“Since Ruto has given you a chance in his government, do not make the mistake of walking away because of petty issues. The moment you leave, there are many waiting to occupy your place very fast,” Mudavadi cautioned.

His remarks were echoed by Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, who urged the public to stand with the President, citing ongoing development projects across the country.

“The President has initiated many projects that we have not witnessed since independence. That is why I am urging you to stand with him until the next election,” said Oparanya.

Oparanya, who is the former ODM Deputy Party Leader and former Kakamega Governor, has recently adopted a conciliatory tone toward the government. He called on dissenting voices within the opposition to work collaboratively with President Ruto’s team.

“I have been with Raila for all these years, and he has left us with Ruto and said we should walk and work with him. I ask all our colleagues to avoid infighting and support the ruling government,” he said. Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi shares a word with SMES CS Whyclife Oparanya during church service at ADC Boyani on November 2, 2025. [PCS]

Makadara MP George Aladwa reaffirmed his loyalty to Raila Odinga’s political path, urging ODM members to follow his direction.

“We have many diverse suggestions from members of the party, which even the former party leader welcomed. However, come next election, we will not falter. We will follow where Raila directed us,” said Aladwa.

Nyando MP Jared Okello also affirmed his community’s willingness to work with the President, describing their political realignment as a gesture of goodwill.

“As a community, we are now certified orphans, and I have never seen any orphan giving out any conditionality. Our quest to work with you and lend you support is unequivocal and unconditional,” said Okello.

He added: “As we mourn Raila’s political transition, we want you to hold our hand. Raila led us for 40 years; now we want to give ourselves to you to work and walk with us.”

Mathare MP Anthony Oluoch warned against political betrayal. “We know who our real friends are. Some celebrated Raila’s death when we were mourning; others even welcomed his loss in the AUC seat. Those are not our friends in 2027,” he said.