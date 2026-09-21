How G-to-G set up Kenyans for higher pump prices, sullied relations with Uganda

Since Kenya started importing petroleum products under the government-to-government deal, the deal has been under great scrutiny locally, but also by Uganda that imports nearly all its petroleum products through Kenya’s fuel infrastructure.
Kenya started implementing the G-to-G deal in April 2023, in what the government has always maintained was aimed at stabilising the shilling that had weakened to historical lows.
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