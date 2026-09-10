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Raila's October: Inside ODM's month-long plan to keep Baba's memory alive

By David Njaaga | Sep. 10, 2026
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Late former ODM leader Raila Odinga. [File, Standard]

The Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) has dedicated the entire month of October to the memory of its founder, the late Raila Amolo Odinga, marking one year since his death.

In a press statement on Thursday, September 10, the party said October would be observed as "Mwezi Wa Baba" (Baba's Month), in honour of Odinga's contribution to Kenya's democracy and his pan-Africanism.

"It was a tearful moment; we were all heartbroken. God plucked the best flower from our midst," the party said.

ODM has lined up nine activities spread across the month, starting with a candle-lighting exercise on October 2, when Kenyans will be asked to light candles individually or in groups at 6pm countrywide in Odinga's remembrance.

This will be followed by a major memorial rally in Kakamega town on October 9, bringing together supporters from Kakamega, Vihiga, Busia, Bungoma and Trans Nzoia counties.

Family-led activities will run from October 10 to 15, culminating in the main memorial service at Kang'o ka Jaramogi in Bondo, Siaya County, on the first anniversary of Odinga's death.

A memorial rally will then move to Garissa town on October 17, drawing supporters from Garissa, Wajir, Mandera, Isiolo and Marsabit counties, before the party turns to the Coast region on October 18 and 19.

ODM will mark Mashujaa Day on October 20, followed by memorial activities in Kajiado County on October 21 and in Turkana County from October 23 to 25.

The commemorations will close with a memorial rally in Nairobi County on October 31.

"We urge all our supporters to rededicate their commitment to Baba's ideals," the party said.

Odinga, who led ODM since its founding and served as Prime Minister, died on October 15, 2025, in India while undergoing treatment.

He was buried at Kang'o ka Jaramogi, next to his father, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga, Kenya's first Vice-President.

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Raila Odinga Death Raila Odinga Memorial Mwezi Wa Baba
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