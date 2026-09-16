Gideon Moi calls for urgent security action after five killed in Isiolo attack

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KANU chairman Gideon Moi condemn the killing of five people in Gotu, Isiolo County, [File]

KANU chairman Gideon Moi has called for urgent government intervention in Gotu, Isiolo County, after five people were killed in a bandit attack that has renewed concerns over insecurity in the region.

He urged the government to take immediate action to restore security in Gotu and neighbouring areas, while calling for those behind the attack to be arrested and prosecuted.

“The government must therefore take immediate and decisive action to restore security in Gotu and the surrounding areas and ensure that those responsible for these attacks are apprehended and held accountable under the law,” he said.

The victims comprised two police officers attached to the Anti-Stock Theft Unit (ASTU), a member of the National Police Reserve and two civilians, according to police.

The group was pursuing suspected livestock thieves when they were ambushed by armed attackers on Wednesday morning.

The assailants also made away with livestock during the attack, prompting security agencies to deploy to the area as authorities moved to establish the circumstances surrounding the killings and pursue the suspected attackers.

Moi said residents should be able to live safely and pursue their livelihoods without fear of attacks. He also urged security agencies to work closely with local leaders, community elders, religious leaders and residents to restore calm and prevent retaliatory violence.

“We condemn the banditry attacks witnessed in Gotu, Isiolo County, earlier today, which resulted in the loss of five innocent lives and the theft of livestock,” Moi said.

Moi also called for support for families affected by the attack and urged authorities to address tensions contributing to recurring insecurity.

“Our thoughts and prayers are with the bereaved families and the people of Isiolo, who continue to bear the pain and consequences of insecurity,” he said.

His remarks came as Isiolo Senator Fatuma Dullo separately called for urgent intervention, describing Gotu as a security hotspot.

Speaking in the Senate, Dullo said the situation required immediate attention and urged authorities to strengthen security operations in the area.

“It’s a bit sensitive, and it’s urgent,” Dullo said, calling for a serious intervention in Gotu.

Eastern Regional Police Commander Stephen Chebet led a security team to Gotu following the attack. Police said the suspected attackers had fled the scene by the time responding officers arrived.

Isiolo Governor Abdi Guyo also condemned the killings, describing the incident as “deeply saddening and unacceptable.”

He called on Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen and other national security agencies to enhance patrols and intelligence gathering in Gotu and surrounding areas.

Banditry and livestock-related conflicts have periodically affected parts of northern and eastern Kenya, where competition over pasture, water and livestock can contribute to cycles of violence and retaliation.