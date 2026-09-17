Ruto to attend 81st UN General Assembly meeting

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Foreign Affairs PS Korir Sing’oei, Government Spokesman Charles Owino and Special Envoy on Technology Ambassador Philip Thigo addressing the media in Nairobi on September 17, 2026 on the Kenya’s participation in the 81st UN General Assembly. [Boniface Okendo, Standard]

President William Ruto is set to attend the 81st United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in New York City in the US.

Ministry of Foreign Affairs Principal Secretary Korir Sing’oei said that despite Ruto’s tight schedule in the country he will lead the country’s delegation with the annual global event bringing together various heads of states and government.

Sing’oei said that the Heads of State Level negotiations cannot be delegated therefore it necessitates the presence of President Ruto to push Kenya's agenda on the global stage and that his attendance in past engagements have been very fruitful to the country.

“The President will be departing from Nairobi City to New York City to engage with global leaders during the week along engagement where he is expected to meet various heads of states and governments and lobby for key development agendas for the country,” he said.

Speaking at the Ministry headquarters in Nairobi, the PS said that Peace & Security, Climate Change, the United Nations Reforms, Artificial Intelligence and good governance will be some of the key agendas to be discussed by the global leaders.

He said that the election of the next UN Secretary General will be some of the matters to be considered with Antonio Guterres term in office almost coming to an end with several countries around the globe lobbying to have their nationals elected to this coveted position.

The election of the next United Nations Secretary General will be one of the key decisions to be considered during the made at UNGA 81 meeting with the deliberations likely to shape the global agenda for the next 20 years.

“This is the highest global negotiations venue, the absence of any Head of State is always interpreted as disengagement, that is why we are very glad that President William Ruto agreed to the proposal by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to attend the meeting,” said Sing’oei.

The PS said that it was during the UNGA 78 that President Ruto lobbied for the expansion of the United Nations Nairobi Office to a UN global hub and that will make it one largest UN offices in the African region

He said that at the meeting President Ruto was implored upon to support Haiti come out of Insecurity crisis with the deployment of Kenya Police Officers leading to tremendous stabilisation of Haiti being experienced.

He added that at the meeting Ruto met with France President Emmanuel Macron which set the stage for Kenya holding the French- African Summit an event that brought many heads of state from across the African continent.

“The United Nations General Assembly meeting is very crucial for any Head of State to lobby his country’s agenda at the global stage, that is why we are glad that our President will be attending this year meeting personally,” said Dr Sing’oei.