Ruto mourns Senator Mungatana's daughter

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Amal Mghoi Mungatana, daughter to Tana River county Senator Danson Mungatana. [Courtesy]

President William Ruto has sent a message of condolence to Tana River Senator Danson Mungatana and his wife, Deputy Government Spokesperson Mwanaisha Chidzuga, following the death of their eight-year-old daughter, Amal Mghoi Mungatana.

Amal died on Sunday, September 13, 2026, while undergoing treatment at Gertrude’s Children’s Hospital in Muthaiga, Nairobi.

In his condolence message, President Ruto described the death of a child as a profound loss, saying Amal’s life had been taken “far too soon. The loss of a child is a sorrow beyond measure,” Ruto said.

The family announced Amal’s death, describing her as their last-born daughter and recalling the joy, love and smiles she brought to the family whenever she was well.

According to the family, Amal had struggled with her health since birth and received medical treatment both in Kenya and abroad.

The family is currently gathered at their home in Ngao Village, Tana River County, where funeral arrangements are underway.

Amal is scheduled to be buried at Ngao Village on Friday, September 18.

Other leaders who shared condolence messages include Amina Dika Abdullahi, Woman Rep. Tana River county, Kimilili MP Didmus Barasa, Said Posta, Galole MP, Osman Galole, Speaker, Tana River County.