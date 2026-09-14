How State is misusing emergency law to fund day-to-day operations

Controller of Budget (COB) Dr Margaret Nyakang'o noted that Commitment fees increases public expenditure, when she made her submissions before the Public Debt and Privatization Commiittee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. August 18th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango has raised concerns over the misuse of an emergency law by the National Treasury to access billions from the Consolidated Fund.

In her National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2025/26 financial year, Nyakango flagged the use of Article 223 of the Constitution by the National Treasury to authorise expenditure of funds on routine, day-to-day office operations contrary to law.