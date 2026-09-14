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CoB flags misuse of emergency law by State to fund day-to-day operations

By Josphat Thiong’o | Sep. 14, 2026
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Controller of Budget (COB) Dr Margaret Nyakang'o  noted that  Commitment fees increases public expenditure, when she made  her submissions before the Public Debt and Privatization Commiittee at Bunge Towers, Parliament, Nairobi. August 18th,2026 [Elvis Ogina, Standard]

Controller of Budget Margaret Nyakango has raised concerns over the misuse of an emergency law by the National Treasury to access billions from the Consolidated Fund.

In her National Government Budget Implementation Review Report for the 2025/26 financial year, Nyakango flagged the use of Article 223 of the Constitution by the National Treasury to authorise expenditure of funds on routine, day-to-day office operations contrary to law.

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National Treasury Emergency Law Misuse Consolidated Fund
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