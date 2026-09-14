Linda Mwananchi storms Nairobi in bold Sifuna show of strength

Linda Mwanachi Presidential candidate Edwin Sifuna,address his supporters on September 13th 2026 at Jacaranda grounds in Nairobi,during Linda Mwanachi rally in City. [Edward Kiplimo,Standard]

Nairobi on Sunday offered the clearest sign yet of Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s bid to emerge as a major opposition force, as the Linda Mwananchi movement turned the capital into a stage for an open challenge to President William Ruto ahead of the 2027 General Election.

From All Saints Cathedral to Jacaranda Grounds, it was a sea of humanity as thousands of supporters followed the Nairobi Senator and his Linda Mwananchi team through the city in a largely peaceful procession, chanting his name and cheering his declaration that he is ready to become Kenya’s sixth President.